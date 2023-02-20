This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bruno Fernandes has become the first player to register 9 key passes in a single English Premier League game this season, following his outstanding performance for Manchester United football club in their remarkable 3-0 victory over Leicester City football club at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The former Udinese Calcio football club star was fantastic for Erik ten Hag led Manchester United football club, and he was able to guide them to a convincing victory over their opponent.

Bruno Fernandes led Manchester United football club’s attacking midfield alongside Wout Weghorst and Alejandro Garnacho and the trio were exceptional in the game.

A brace from in-form England national team star Marcus Rashford and a goal from Jadon Sancho gave Manchester United football club a convincing 3-0 victory over Leicester City football club.

Bruno Fernandes was superb for Manchester United football club throughout the entire duration of the game, and his excellent performance for the club did not go unnoticed, as he provided two great assists.

With Bruno Fernandes’ performance for Manchester United football club on Sunday, it means he is the first player to register 9 key passes in the English Premier League this season;

“Bruno Fernandes registered 9 key passes yesterday; no player has registered more in a single Premier League game this season. The only other player to also register 9 key passes in a game this season was Bruno Fernandes.”

Bruno Fernandes will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game against Barcelona football club on Thursday.

