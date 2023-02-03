Bruno Fernandes has created more chances from an open play than any other player in the EPL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United football club of England star Bruno Fernandes has created more scoring chances from an open play than any other player in the English Premier League this season.

The former Udinese Calcio football club star has been in an astonishing form for Manchester United football club since the beginning of the season and his excellent performance has never gone unnoticed.

The Portuguese star has been one of the most important players under coach Erik ten Hag this season and he has been playing crucial role in his team’s impressive run of form in all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes has started almost all the matches for Manchester United football club in the English Premier League this season and he has been able to create many scoring chances.

The 28-year-old played 19 League matches for the Red Devils, he scored 4 goals and also provided 4 assists, after creating 45 chances from an open play for Erik ten Hag led team.

With Bruno Fernandes brilliant display for Manchester United football club in the English Premier League this season, it means;

The Portugal national team star has created more chances from an open play (45) than any other player in the English Premier League this season.

Manchester United football club are currently sitting at the 4th spot of the English Premier League table, and they will be looking forward to continuing their impressive run of form when they play Patrick Vieira led Crystal Palace football club at Old Trafford this weekend.

