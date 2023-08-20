Brothers Who Scored 2 Goals Each For Their Clubs This Saturday

Sometimes football can really be a family business, with dynasties, twins and siblings popping up across the game. It comes as no surprise that many prominent individuals in the world have siblings accompanying them on their journeys. However, these siblings haven’t always achieved the same level of success.

1. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid struggled early on but ultimately secured a 3-1 victory against Almeria thanks to a brilliant performance from Jude Bellingham. Almeria took the lead in the third minute but Madrid quickly equalized. They thought they had another goal but it was disallowed. Despite the difficulties Madrid managed to clinch the win on the road. In the second half, Madrid showed significant improvement with their new star leading the way.

He scored his second goal with a stunning header. The move began with a cross from Dani Carvajal which Federico Valverde headed towards Bellingham. After a deflection, Bellingham chested the ball down and found the back of the net. Despite VAR checking for offside the goal stood in Bellingham’s favor.

2. Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland)

The summer arrival from Birmingham, younger brother of Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude, scored either side of half-time in front of more than 40,000 fans at the Stadium of Light. Hakeem Odoffin had initially put Rotherham ahead but Bellingham quickly equalized with a header before scoring the winner early in the second half. Despite missing a couple of chances for a hat-trick, Bellingham’s goals secured the victory for Sunderland. Rotherham now have only one point from their opening three games.

Anike (

)