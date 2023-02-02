British Most Expensive Transfers Since 2008

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea broke the British transfer record to sign World Cup winner Fernandez from Benfica for a fee of £106.5million on deadline day. The Blues were among the biggest spenders in the January transfer window. Todd Boehly and Graham Potter wants to help the team finish top four this season. The Blues sold Jorginho to Arsenal and signed Enzo Fernandez as replacement for the 31 year old midfielder.

Jack Grealish is British second most expensive transfer since 2008. The England international was highly impressive in performance during his time at Aston Villa. Manchester City spent £100 million to sign Jack Grealish in 2021 and he’s currently among the worst wingers in the premier league. He dropped considerably in performance after joining Manchester City. Grealish is yet to establish himself as one of the best forwards in the premier league since joining Pep Guardiola at City.

Paul Pogba is British third most expensive transfer since 2008. United spent €105 million on signing Pogba from Juventus back in 2016.

Fernando Torres is British fourth most expensive transfer since 2008. Chelsea spent £50 million on signing Torres from Liverpool back in 2011.

Manchester City spent £32.5 million on signing Robinho from Real Madrid back in 2008.

