Brighton And Hove Albino midfielder, Moises Caicedo has been on Chelsea’s wishlist for a long time and it seems the Blues are stuck on him, at least for now. Chelsea’s last offer for the Ecuadorian was 80 million pounds, but it fell short of Brighton’s 100 million pounds evaluation. Brighton are obviously playing games at this point and Chelsea may just have no option but to fall for it.

The Seagulls have adopted the delay tactics and they are patiently waiting for the ongoing transfer window to reach it’s closing stages. At that point, Chelsea would have gotten more desperate and would be left with no option but to meet their price valuation.

There’s a big void left in the Chelsea midfield after the departure of Ngolo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. Enzo Fernández is Chelsea’s best midfielder at the moment, but he needs someone who would do the dirty job and allow him be the creative playmaker that he is. Andrey Santos has shown signs that he could be that man, but at 18, there’s a lot the Brazilian needs to learn, having never played in the EPL before.

Brighton are well aware of just how much Chelsea need Caicedo and it is one reason they’re not shifting grounds on their price tag. Chelsea would have been let off the hook if they had an alternative who could be just as good as Caicedo, but they haven’t found one yet.

There were talks about Romeo La being a fallback option and he has a budget friendly price tag of 50 million pounds. But La is obviously not at Caicedo’s level (no disregard to his abilities) and Liverpool are ahead of the queue for his signature, having sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

West Ham’s 100 million pounds sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal is another confidence boosting factor for Brighton that they can make that much on Caicedo as well. Even Chelsea themselves got Enzo Fernández for over a hundred million pounds. Todd Boehly might just have no option other than to pay 100 million pounds on Caicedo.

Things are getting really tensed now as Caicedo has already missed Chelsea’s pre-season campaign. He is some steps behind in terms of fitness, a factor which could give him a slow start at Chelsea. The point where Chelsea actually got it wrong was when they sold Kovacic and Kante before getting Caicedo. It has now prompted desperation and Brighton are obviously taking advantage of it.

LateefAyobamiRaheem (

)