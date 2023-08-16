Brighton’s Profits From Player Sales Over The Last 3 Seasons

Brighton have made a profit of £300 million on selling players over the last three seasons. The Seagulls are currently among the best teams in the premier League right now and they have remained highly consistent in performance.

Brighton sold Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for a fee of £115 million making him the most expensive British transfer of all time. Caicedo rejected a move to Liverpool even though the Reds had reached an agreement with Brighton over the player’s transfer. The Ecuadorian International can be considered as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now.

Brighton sold Marc Cucurella to Chelsea for a fee of £62 million. Cucurella was arguably the best player in Brighton during his time at the club but dropped in form after joining the Blues.

Brighton sold Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool for a fee of €42 million. He can be considered as one of the best midfielders in the premier league right now.

Brighton sold Trossard to Arsenal for a fee of £27 million. He has been highly impressive in performance since his arrival to Emirates Stadium.

Brighton sold Ben White to Arsenal for a fee of €50 million. He’s one of the most expensive defenders in the premier league.

