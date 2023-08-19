Brighton’s Most Profitable Transfers In History

Brighton sold Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for a fee of £115 million and he’s now the most expensive British transfer of all time.

The Seagulls spent €28 million on signing Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle in 2021. He spent his first season in Europe on loan at Belgian club Beerschot V.A. He became an important member of the Seagulls after his return.

Caicedo was one of the best defensive midfielders in the premier league last season. He has already established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Brighton sold Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool for €42 million. They spent €8 million to sign Mac Allister from Argentinos Juniors in 2019. He was also loaned out to Boca Juniors before he became one of the best midfielders in the premier league. Mac Allister was also an integral part of the Argentina’s squad that won the 2022 World Cup.

Brighton sold Marc Cucurella to Chelsea for €65 million, they spent €18 million to sign Cucurella from Getafe in 2021. He was one of the best full-backs in the premier league before joning the Blues but has dropped in form.

Brighton sold Robert Sanchez to Chelsea for €23 million and he’s a Brighton academy graduate.

Ben White joined Brighton on free transfer from Southampton back in 2014. He was later sold to Arsenal for a fee of €50 million and he’s one of the most expensive defenders in history.

