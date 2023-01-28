Brighton tells Caicedo to stay away from training until after the January transfer deadline

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

After conceding defeat to Manchester City last night, the Gunners will switch their interest to their next game in the English Premier League where they will be at loggerheads with Everton away from home.

Arsenal has been active in the January transfer window having signed Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior. M. Arteta and camp are still planning on bringing in some more signings and one player that has been linked with a move to the Emirates is Moises Caicedo.

According to reports coming from Sky Sports, Brighton has told Moises Caicedo to stay away from training until after the January transfer deadline in response to his appeal to depart the club.

The report has it that Caicedo published a post on Instagram making it clear he wanted to leave on Friday evening, saying he would be “proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton”.

The report however adds that Brighton has made it clear to Caicedo that he is not for sale and has given him a few days off to get his head right for the remainder of the season. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

Maxonarts (

)