Reports suggest that Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey will leave the Premier League club during the January transfer window, which could benefit Chelsea’s pursuit of Malo Gusto. According to Fabrizio Romano ( HITC), a number of European clubs are interested in signing Lamptey, who looks set to leave the Seagulls. One team interested in securing his service is Lyon, as the French side is said to be looking for a replacement for Malo Gusto.

Gusto is closely linked with a January move to Chelsea and is expected to cost around £35 million if he moves to Stamford Bridge.

Tariq Lamptey’s development at Brighton has been hampered by lingering injuries that have kept him from reaching his full potential. The former Chelsea player has only started one Premier League game this season and needs to play more often to continue to develop. Lamptey hopes leaving Brighton can rejuvenate his play and help him overcome the injuries and fitness problems that have plagued him this season.

Source; Sportskeeda

