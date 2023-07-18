Brighton responds to Chelsea’s new bid for Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are keen to bring the 21-year-old to Stamford Bridge as part of Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield revamp.

The Blues have bought N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer.

Pochettino, who started out his function as Chelsea supervisor on the begin of the month, has diagnosed Caicedo as an perfect companion for large-cash January signing Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea failed with a £60m bid for Caicedo final month and feature now visible a £70m provide rejected through Brighton, in accordance to The Athletic.

Brighton have already bought Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool this summer and are organized to promote Caicedo, however most effective in the event that they obtain a appropriate provide.

The Seagulls, who completed 6th ultimate season, price Caicedo at round £100m as he signed a brand new settlement in March and is rated in addition to Declan Rice, who has finished a £105m flow to Arsenal.

The Gunners made some of unsuccessful bids for Caicedo in January however Chelsea at the moment are main the race to steady his signature.

Brighton have expressed hobby in signing Chelsea and England U21 defender Levi Colwill as a part of the Caicedo deal however the Blues don’t have any hobby in dropping one of the maximum distinctly-rated gamers on the membership.

Caicedo, meanwhile, has showed he might be inquisitive about becoming a member of Chelsea, who’re anticipated to enhance beneathneath Pochettino after completing simply twelfth withinside the Premier League final season.

Asked especially approximately the hobby from Chelsea, Caicedo told La Cancha Con Majo: ‘It’s a large team, that’s true, a totally anciental team.

‘I can’t say no due to the fact it’s a totally huge, anciental, lovely team. And the town as nicely is stunning.’

On how he offers with the hypothesis and noise round him, he continued: ‘It’s a completely outstanding emotion. What man wouldn’t need them to be speakme approximately him?

‘I recognize a way to deal with it. I don’t get over excited through emotions. I’m playing time with my own circle of relatives for now. There is pressure, however I am calm.

‘I am awaiting anything God decides. He will recognize what’s excellent for me.’

While Caicedo is eager to make the pass to Stamford Bridge, he praised present day membership Brighton, saying: ‘They opened the door for me withinside the Premier League.

‘I am very glad to be there, all of the moments that I actually have shared there I will constantly convey with me. The fact is that this has been a dream yr for me.

‘Thanks to God I even have carried out many stuff and I am very glad to be doing what I just like the maximum at a completely excessive level, and that humans are talking enormously of me.

‘So that’s some thing that’s very, very nice, some thing that I dreamed of and now I am dwelling it.’

