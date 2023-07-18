Brighton rejects Chelsea second bid for Caceido

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, David Ornstein reported that Premier League side, Brighton have rejected Chelsea Football Club second bid for Ecuadorian Midfielder, Moises Caceido.

David Ornstein revealed this on his Official Facebook page today being Tuesday the 18th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

According to reports, the blues submitted their second bid for Caceido yesterday being Monday the 17th day of July, 2023 but Brighton turned it down without thinking twice about it. It was reported that Chelsea’s second bid for the talented Midfielder is around 70 Million Euros without add ons.

Recall that few weeks ago, Chelsea Football Club made their opening bid for the Ecuadorian and the fee is said to be around 60 million euros which was immediately rejected by Brighton as they value the midfielder around 100 million euros.

The Blues are really in search of a defensive midfielder following the departure of Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante and Caceido is their number one priority in that position, they are trying as much as possible to bring him to Stamford Bridge but the only problem now is his valuation. The Blues are definitely not going to give up on him and another bid is expected from them before the transfer window closes.

Moises Caceido is considered as one of the finest Midfielder in the English Premier League, he came into prominence last season after pulling off series of brilliant performances. He will definitely be a great signing for Mauricio Pochettino and his men if they can be able to pull that off this summer. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)