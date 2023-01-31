Brighton Rejected Arsenal Second Bid For Caicedo: Should Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Stop His Pursuit?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An increased offer from Arsenal of £70 million for Moises Caicedo was reportedly rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion. A defensive midfielder was reportedly on the Gunners’ wish list as they wrapped up their January transfer shopping to guarantee a championship run this year. The Seagulls continue to be stubborn, however, so there is still a mystery to be solved.

So far, Caicedo has had a fantastic season for the Seagulls, where he has primarily played a defensive midfield role and been extremely effective. The Ecuadorian midfielder has started eighteen games for the Seagulls this season, scoring once and assisting on another.

The star from Santo Domingo consistently contributes in the middle of the field for his Premier League team, making 2.9 tackles per game, 1.4 interceptions per game, 2.6 long balls per game, and 1.1 critical passes per game.

His passing accuracy has been high, as he has completed 87.9 percent of his passes in the English Premier League (stats whoscored).

Caicedo is a reliable presence in the middle of the field, thanks to his ability to make shrewd interceptions and his willingness to put his body on the line when necessary. He does a great job of covering the backline and marking the opposing team’s forwards. Caicedo is a fantastic addition to the Gunners despite being only 1.78 meters tall, as the Brighton midfielder can shockingly overwhelm his opponents in aerial duels.

Roberto De Zerbi and the Seagulls are unwilling to allow their prized asset to leave in the middle of the season, so further negotiations would be fruitless. They have made it abundantly plain that they will not budge, even after receiving a bid of £70 million with less than a day left in the transfer window.

So Arteta should stop trying to get Caicedo’s signature and start looking for other options if he can. Although they have a great midfield already, the Gunners will need to find a way to keep the momentum rolling at the Emirates Stadium after this acquisition.

