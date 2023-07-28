Brighton refusal to agree Caicedo deal with Chelsea could push possible transfer to deadline day

Chelsea and Brighton look to still be locked in their never ending negotiations as regards the possible transfer of Ecuadorian Midfielder, Moises Caicedo. The Player has been stuck in a transfer move dilemma due to both clubs inability to agree to a deal.

The discussions between both clubs has reportedly been going on for weeks non stop with Brighton reportedly holding out for a 100 million pounds fee while Chelsea are adamant that they cannot pay such exuberant fee for Caicedo due to the fact he has just one year remaining in his contract with Brighton.

Brighton’s Manager, Roberto De Zerbi has not helped matters as he is reportedly open to keeping Caicedo against the Player’s will. If this is the case and Brighton know that they will not bulge until they get what they want from Chelsea, then this deal could drag on until Transfer deadline day.

That could finally be the best scenario for both Parties as one will definitely have to move first when push comes to shove on deadline day and the transfer needs to happen. Only time will tell if it will be Chelsea or Brighton.

What is your opinion?

DatonyeVibes (

)