Brighton reacts to Kaoru Mitoma stoppage time goal celebration against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Brighton and Hove Albion came from a goal down to beat the defending Emirates FA Cup Champions, Liverpool 2-1 in fourth round of the competition at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, knocking Jurgen Klopp’s men out of this Season’s FA Cup.

Kaoru Mitoma stoppage time strike secured Brighton and Hove Albion’s passage to the fifth round of this Season’s Emirates FA Cup with a 2-1 victory.

After Kaoru Mitoma stoppage time effort helped Brighton reach the fifth round of the competition, Brighton and Hove Albion have taken to social media to react to the Japanese goal celebration.

Reacting to Kaoru Mitoma stoppage time goal celebration, Brighton posted on Instagram: “What a moment” alongside a photo of the Japanese attacker celebrating his goal vs Liverpool.

This Instagram post from Brighton and Hove Albion reacting to Kaoru Mitoma stoppage time goal celebration against Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday, as some have said they are proud of him, while some have called th goal a great one.

Here are some screenshots of reactions:

