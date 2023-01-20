Brighton Manager Confirms Trossard’s Move To Arsenal.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Brighton Manager, Roberto De Zerbi have confirmed the imminent transfer for their Belgium International Forward, Leandro Trossard to Arsenal.

Trossard 28 fell out with De Zerbi some week ago and indicated he wants to leave Brighton and his wish have been granted by Brighton.

The Gunners accelerated the move for Trossard after failing to Agree a deal with Shakter Donesk for Talented Winger Mykhaylo Mudryk who eventually moved to Chelsea for a £100m fee.

Mikel Arteta’s side however have agreed a fee with Brighton in the region of £20m plus a £6m fee as add ons for Trossard.

Trossard on his part have agreed to sign for the Gunners on a Four years deal and will earn a whopping sum of £90k a week.

Leandro Trossard is currently undergoing his Medicals with the Gunners at their London Colney base, where he will sign the dotted lines ahead of his unveiling and his official confirmation today.

The Gunners hope to complete the deal today and all the necessary paperworks, to enable him feature for the Gunners when they play Manchester United this weekend.

Confirming the Deal, Brighton Manager Roberto De Zerbi : “The situation was difficult I think, because I understood he wanted to leave. I’m sorry for the last period because I prefer when people are clear not when there is some different behaviours.” he said.

