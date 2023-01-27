Brighton Have Rejected Arsenal’s £60 Million Bid For Midfielder, As They Claim he is not for sale

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal fans were thrown into a state of ecstasy earlier today as Fabrizio Romano reported their bid of over sixty million pounds for Brighton’s midfielder Moises Caicedo. However, the feeling was not allowed to grow into happiness as a rapid response from Brighton immediately followed the bid.

A report from David Ornstein claim that the £60 million bid submitted by Arsenal has now been rejected by Brighton, as they claim the 21 year old Ecuadorian footballer is not for sale at any price. They claim he is important to their squad and their plans for the season.

Brighton have lost several key players this season including the likes of Cucurella and Trossard, and they do not plan to lose another key figure before the end of the season. However, he would have been perfect for Arsenal as he would compete with Partey for the starting role and help push their title ambitions to the final day of the season.

