Brighton have been highly impressive in performance ever since the beginning of this season. They are currently among the best club in the premier league following their impressive performances so far.

Brighton have lost some of their first team players including Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella, Ben White, Burn, Trossard and Mwepu. However, they are still performing at a very high level despite losing some of their first team starters.

Graham Potter also parted ways with Brighton and signed for Chelsea. Even though the manager left the club, Brighton’s new coach De Zerbi has been highly Impressive in performance.

He recently helped the club secure a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup. Even though Brighton have lost most of their players, they have been in top form since the beginning of this season.

Brighton’s midfielder Moises Caicedo didn’t play against Liverpool but the team still managed to emerge victorious in the match. Kaoru Mitoma netted a late minute goal for Brighton to help his side secure a win over Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Brighton currently sits sixth on the premier league table and they are also in the top four race this season.

