Brighton and Hove Albion Knocks Liverpool Out Of Emirates FA Cup With A 2-1 Win At Amex Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion host Liverpool at their home stadium and it was a tough and interesting 90 minutes of action for both sides.

Things got interesting in the early minutes of the game as Mohamed Salah provided an assist for Harvey Elliott to score the first goal of the game but it takes just a few minutes for Brighton and Hove Albion to score an equalizer and this is the beginning of something special in the game.

Liverpool lost possession to Brighton and Hove Albion as they both fight for a win in the game. It’s much more of a rough game for both sides as there are more yellow cards than goalscoring chances.

Kaoru Mitoma scored a late winner in the 93rd minute of the game to inspire Brighton to the round of 16 of the Emirates FA Cup and this is much more of a tough season for Liverpool.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that Liverpool has to find a quick way to solve their problem of winning games?

