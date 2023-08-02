Bright Osayi-Samuel: Super Eagles star inspires Fenerbahce to a comfortable 4-0 victory in UEFA ECLQ

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Bright Osayi-Samuel was exceptional for Fenerbahce football club on Tuesday night, as he guided them to a remarkable 4-0 victory over Zimbru Chisinau football club in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier.

The former Queens Park Rangers football club star was given a starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the team in the first leg, and he was able to perform excellently again on Tuesday.

Bright Osayi-Samuel started in Fenerbahce football club’s defence line alongside Serdar Aziz and Luan Peres and they were all exceptional in the game.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Fenerbahce football club took the lead through Dusan Tadic in the 48th minute, and Michy Batshuayi doubled the lead in the 57th minute, and he scored his second goal of the game in the 59th minute through an assist from Nigerian international Bright Osayi-Samuel, before Ismail Yuksek scored the last goal of the game in the 77th minute to end the match 4-0.

Bright Osayi-Samuel was outstanding for Fenerbahce football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with an assist.

The victory over Zimbru Chisinau football club has now taken Fenerbahce football club to the next round of 16 UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier on 9-0 aggregate, having secured a remarkable 5-0 victory over the same opponent in the first leg last week.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

