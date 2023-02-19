Brian Clough, A Striker That Played For Middlesbrough, Sunderland and The England National Team

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Brian Clough, a striker, was a member of Middlesbrough, Sunderland, and the England national team. He scored more than 250 goals during his career. Because of a major injury, he called it quits at the age of 29 and went on to become a manager.

In 1965, he was given his first senior managerial position at Hartlepool United, and just two years later, he was given the role of managing Derby County.

He was with Derby for a total of six years, during which time the club won the Texaco Cup in 1971-72, the Second Division in 1968-69, and the First Division in 1971-72.

Following brief stints as the manager of Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United, Clough was hired as the manager of Nottingham Forest in the year 1975.

He played for Nottingham Forest for a total of 18 years, during which time the club won multiple trophies and championships, including two European Cups (1978-79 and 1979-80), the First Division (1977-78), four League Cups (1977-78, 1978-79, 1988-89, and 1989-90), the European Cup (1979), and the FA Charity Shield (1978).

According to reports, Clough passed away on September 20, 2004, at the age of 69, from stomach cancer in Derby Hospital.

In 2013, ESPN ranked him as the third greatest manager of all time

His son Nigel Clough, who played for Nottingham Forest while he was the head coach there, is now the manager of Mansfield Town, who compete in League Two.

