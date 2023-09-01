BRI vs NEW: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

On Saturday evening, two Premier League teams looking to get back on track face off at the American Express Community Stadium, with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Newcastle United.

The Seagulls and Magpies last met during the Premier League Summer Series event this summer, with Eddie Howe’s side coming out on top 2-1.

Brighton fans had every reason to be optimistic heading into last weekend’s home game against West Ham United, having previously defeated Luton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers by 4-1 scores.

However, Roberto De Zerbi’s team, which beat West Ham 4-0 in March, suffered a shocking 3-1 defeat to the Hammers despite dominating the game with 78% possession and 25 efforts on goal.

Brighton were not the only Premier League team to suffer a sad defeat last weekend, as Newcastle were defeated 2-1 at St James’ Park by 10-man Liverpool, despite leading the game heading into the final five minutes.

Following a first half in which Virgil van Dijk was sent off for a last-man foul just before Anthony Gordon opened the scoring, the Magpies appeared to be on track to take all three points. They were made to pay for failing to put the game to bed when Liverpool super sub Darwin Nunez struck two wonderful goals past Nick Pope to turn the game on its head.

Eddie Howe admitted that the defeat was “tough to take,” but he is encouraged by his team’s start to the new season, despite only three points from a possible nine, and believes they are strong enough to “bounce back” fast.

Returning to winning ways on Saturday, however, is far from certain, as they have failed to win any of their previous six Premier League visits to Brighton, with four draws and two defeats.

Newcastle has also won only one of their past five top-flight away games, and they have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their previous ten away games, although they did prevent Brighton from scoring in a goalless draw on the South Coast last season.

KICKOFF TIME: Brighton versus Newcastle United match will go down on Saturday at 5:30PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)