BRI 2-1 LIV: Why Konate Should Have Been Sent Off For The Collision With Alexis MacAllister

Brighton’s name has been picked for the fifth round of the cup after an exciting match in which the underdogs overcame the champions 2-1 to end their championship defense. The Seagulls were trailing after 30 minutes when Elliott scored for the second game in a row in an FA Cup game to give Klopp’s squad the lead. To equalize the game at halftime, the home team rallied through Dunk, who used a deflection to convert Lamptey’s long shot into a goal. Brighton won the game after Mitoma showed wonderful control to bring down a cross and finish past Alisson in a keenly contested second half.

However, in the 82nd minute of the second half, Mac Allister hits the turf after coming together with Konate as he looked to race onto a long pass in behind the Liverpool defense. The home fans scream for a free-kick and a red card, but referee David Coote rules it a fair challenge and waves play on.

Konate should have been sent off because it was not a shoulder barge; it’s a forearm across the neck, to add to it being a clear goal scoring chance, but it was a huge decision that went Liverpool’s way. In my opinion, the only question is whether to go straight red or second yellow, but it was 100% foul.

