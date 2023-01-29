BRI 2-1 LIV: Three Liverpool Players Who Performed Well Despite Their Loss To Brighton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool suffered another horror show on the south coast as Kaoru Mitoma’s stunning stoppage-time goal saw the holders dumped out of the FA Cup 2-1 at Brighton. The Reds, back at the scene of the 3-0 thumping a fortnight ago which Jurgen Klopp described as the worst of his managerial career, looked destined for at least a replay after Lewis Dunk’s lucky strike cancelled out Harvey Elliott’s opener.

Here are the three Liverpool players who performed well despite their loss to Brighton

Cody Gakpo

Gakpo’s wait for a first Liverpool goes on but this was definitely his strongest performance so far. There were signs that he’s gelling with his teammates and beginning to understand what Klopp wants from him.

Stefan Bajcetic

Some good interceptions – not least first-half tackle on Mitoma inside the area – and read game well having had to be careful after early booking.

Harvey Elliott

Took his goal really well and should have had an assist when slipping in Salah. Was bright coming off the left wing and a surprise he was subbed in the 59th minute.

