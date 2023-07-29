BRI 1-2 NEW: Chelsea Fans React As Caicedo Played What Was Likely His Final Match With Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion’s final match of what has been a very entertaining Premier League Summer Series tournament in the United States has ended in a defeat to Newcastle United. The Seagulls recorded just one victory after three matches in the tournament as they lost to Chelsea and now Newcastle.

For Roberto De Zerbi, this has been a very good pre-season run and he must be very proud of his team ahead of the new season. One of his current top performers whom he is very likely to be without when the campaign finally gets underway is midfielder, Moisés Caicedo.

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian has been heavily linked with Chelsea and has seen four bids from the blues rejected, including a club record fee of £80m rejected in the last 24 hours. With the player keen on the move and Chelsea getting ready to submit a fifth and final bid soon, there is a huge possibility that this was his final match for the Seagulls.

Roberto De Zerbi handed the in-demand midfielder a start in midfield and he put on a superb display as usual. In 60 minutes of action, Caicedo showed just why Brighton and Hove Albion are reluctant to let him leave for less than their £100m evaluation and Chelsea fans have been talking about him.

Reactions from Chelsea fans

Following the reports about Caicedo and his representatives preparing to ask Brighton to lower their £100m evaluation and Roberto de Zerbi saying Brighton will sign a ‘big player’ if he leaves the club, this was most likely his final match as Brighton’s next match is on the 6th of August, five days to the start of the much anticipated new English Premier League season.

