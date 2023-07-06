Breaking News: Real Madrid Secures Arda Guler from Fenerbahce

In a stunning transfer move, Real Madrid has successfully secured the signature of Arda Güler from Fenerbahçe. This groundbreaking deal was confirmed by renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano on his verified Twitter account. Romano announced, “Arda Güler to Real Madrid, here we go! Deal’s almost completed between Real and Fenerbahçe, documents are being checked for the 2005 gem. #Real.”

The transfer agreement between the two clubs includes a fixed fee of €20 million, ensuring that Güler will be making his move to the Spanish giants. Additionally, there is a 20% sell-on clause, providing Fenerbahçe with a percentage of any future transfer fee should Real Madrid decide to sell Güler in the future. The deal also includes various extra add.

Arda Güler’s potential arrival at Real Madrid has ignited a wave of excitement among fans, who eagerly await his official unveiling at the club. Known for his exceptional technical skills, agility, and versatility on the pitch, Güler is poised to bring a new dimension to Real Madrid’s already formidable squad.

Should the transfer be successfully completed, Güler’s move to Real Madrid would mark a significant milestone in his career, as he joins one of the most prestigious clubs in world football. All eyes now turn to the official announcement from Real Madrid, which will confirm the much-anticipated arrival of Arda Güler and set the stage for an exciting new chapter in his football journey.

