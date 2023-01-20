Breaking News: Dani Alves detained in Spain for suspected sexual assault

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to authorities, Brazilian defender Dani Alves was taken into custody on Friday in Spain on suspicion of sexually abusing a lady in a Barcelona nightclub in December.

The 39-year-old footballer was “taken into prison” at a police station in Barcelona, according to a spokeswoman of Catalonia’s regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra, and is currently being questioned by a court.

According to the authorities, a woman reported Alves to the Catalan police on January 2 after she felt like he had touched her improperly.

The alleged sexual assault, according to Spanish media reports, took place over the course of two nights on December 30 and 31 at a popular Barcelona nightclub.

The football player was accused of putting his hands down the woman’s pants, according to the reports.

Alves, 39, has admitted that he was there, but he has said that he did nothing wrong. He claimed to have “never seen” the woman earlier this month when speaking to the exclusive Spanish television network Antena 3.

“I was there, there, enjoying myself with other folks. Everyone knows I love to dance. having fun without violating the privacy of others, “The former footballer for Juventus and Barcelona said.

