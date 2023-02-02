Breaking News: All charges against Manchester United star Mason Greenwood dropped

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood today had all charges such as attempted rape, assault, coercive control levelled against him dropped.

The Manchester United player has been battling series of allegations since last year and was detained by the Greater Manchester Police in UK. In a statement issued today Greater Manchester Police revealed that all charges against the United player has been abandoned by the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Given the amount of media coverage this case has received, it is only fair to report that the 21-year-old who has been arrested and charged of rape and assault is now free from the allegations,” said Police Commissioner Public Protection Officer Michaela Kerr. The investigation, which began in January 2022, no further charges have been filed in this regard.

It will be a moment of respite for Mason Greenwood as he had lost his advertisement bonus, he was removed from FIFA 22 and he was suspended by Manchester United after the case was brought up.

It’s a good for United who are short of attacking prowess however the United player has is yet to make a statement about this development.

Godstime224 (

)