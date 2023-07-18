Breaking News: Al Nassr Nearing Deal to Sign Alex Telles from Manchester United – Fabrizio Romano

In a surprising turn of events, Al Nassr, the Saudi Arabian football club, is edging closer to securing the signing of Alex Telles from Manchester United. This news comes directly from renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, who revealed the exclusive update on his verified Twitter account. Romano’s tweet stated, “EXCL: Al Nassr are closing in on a deal to sign Alex Telles from Man United, here we go soon! There’s a verbal agreement now in place between the two clubs, waiting for the documents/check details.”

The imminent transfer has generated considerable excitement among football enthusiasts, as Telles could potentially make a significant impact at Al Nassr. The Brazilian left-back joined Manchester United in October 2020 but struggled to establish himself as a regular starter, often playing second fiddle to the impressive Luke Shaw. Telles made 27 appearances across all competitions during his debut season, providing crucial attacking contributions with his crossing ability and set-piece expertise.

As negotiations progress, Al Nassr is reportedly keen to secure another addition to their squad alongside Telles. The Saudi club is also targeting Seko Fofana, the highly regarded midfielder currently playing for Udinese. The potential double signing would undoubtedly bolster Al Nassr’s squad, enhancing their chances of success in domestic and continental competitions.

Football fans and pundits alike are now eagerly awaiting official confirmation from both clubs as the deal approaches its conclusion. Should the transfer be completed successfully, Telles will embark on a new chapter in his career, bringing his skills and experience to the vibrant football landscape of Saudi Arabia.

