Breaking Down the Stats for the Premier League’s Top Defensive Performers this season

Defense is a crucial aspect of modern football, and the Premier League is widely regarded as one of the most competitive leagues in the world. With numerous talented players, it can be challenging to identify the best defensive players in the league. However, the statistics of the top defensive performers this season reveal a lot about their performances on the pitch. This article will analyze the stats of the top defensive players in the Premier League this season so far with data provided by Whoscored.com.

João Palhinha:

João Palhinha is a defensive midfielder who plays for Fulham. Palhinha has played in 22 games this season, accumulating 1958 minutes of playtime. He has made an average of 4.5 tackles, 1.4 interceptions, and 1.1 fouls per game. Additionally,1.4 clearances, and 0.2 dribbles per game, with a rating of 7.06.

Palhinha’s statistics show that he is an essential component of Fulham’s defense. He is an excellent tackler and interceptor, which indicates that he is adept at winning possession for his team. He Brazilian international is also disciplined, with only 1.1 fouls per game, which means he is less likely to concede free kicks or penalties.

Tyler Adams:

Tyler Adams plays as a central midfielder for Leeds United. The American has played in 20 games this season so far, accumulating 1797 minutes of playtime. He has made an average of 4 tackles, 1.4 interceptions.1.1 clearances, 1.1 dribbles, and 0.4 blocks per game, with a rating of 6.70.

Adams is another crucial player in the Premier League’s defensive lineup. He is a robust tackler, with an average of four tackles per game, which is impressive. His ability to make interceptions and clearances also contributes to his team’s defensive strength. Adams is good at dribbling and progressing the ball up the pitch, which means he is an all-around defensive player.

Casemiro:

Casemiro signed for Manchester United in the summer and has been one of their most important players all season. He has played in 13 games this season, with 1229 minutes of playtime. He has made an average of 3.2 tackles and 1.3 Interceptions per game, with 1.2 clearances, and a rating of 7.18.

Casemiro has been a key player in this Manchester United side, and his stats indicate that he is a reliable defensive shield for the back line. He is a strong tackler, which is impressive given his limited playing time. Casemiro is also good at intercepting passes and clearing the ball.

Pascal Struijk:

Pascal Struijk plays as a defensive midfielder and center back for Leeds United. He has played in 20 games this season, accumulating 1682 minutes of playtime. He has made an average of 3.2 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, and 1.3 fouls per game. Additionally, Struijk has made 2.2 clearances, 1.1 dribbles, and 0.4 blocks per game, with a rating of 6.90.

