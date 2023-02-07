This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Chelsea Football Club is currently undergoing a rebuilding phase, and it is expected that the players recently signed by the new ownership will soon begin to demonstrate positive results. In this analysis, we will examine the top scorers of the club across all competitions.

Raheem Sterling – 6 goals

Sterling was one of the club’s first major signings of the season, and despite not having the same impact on matches as he did during his time with Manchester City, he remains a vital player for the club. Sterling has six goals to his name and is one of the key contributors to the team’s success.

Kai Havertz – 6 goals

Havertz has yet to fully adjust to the demands of the Premier League since his transfer to Stamford Bridge two years ago. Nevertheless, he has demonstrated consistency in scoring important goals for Chelsea. With six goals to his name, Havertz has shown that he is capable of making a significant contribution to the team’s performance.

Mason Mount – 3 goals

Mount has consistently shown himself to be a dynamic midfielder with exceptional talent. Despite the team’s current performance, Mount has been performing above average and consistently attempts to impact games in various areas of the pitch. With three goals to his name, Mount has shown that he is capable of making a difference on the pitch.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 3 goals

Aubameyang was signed by Chelsea from Barcelona as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku. However, his goal contributions have been below average, thus far. Despite this, Aubameyang’s pace, power, and finishing ability make him a valuable asset to the team. With three goals to his name, Aubameyang has the potential to be a crucial player for the club in the future.

Chelsea has a strong and talented squad, and the players mentioned above are just a few examples of the quality that the club possesses. With a mix of experience and young talent, Chelsea is well-equipped to achieve success in the future despite not performing very well at the moment.

