BREAKING: Arsenal Star Mohamed Elneny Signs New Contract

To ensure his future at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has extended his contract with the club.

The Egyptian is now recovering from a knee injury that experts suggest could be season-ending, and Elneny’s previous deal was due to expire this summer.

Depending on governmental permission, Elneny has extended his contract with Arsenal through June 2024. The agreement will allow the Egyptian, whom Arsene Wenger signed from Swiss powerhouse Basel in 2016, to play his ninth season at the Emirates Stadium. Also, it gives the 30-year-old an opportunity to recapture his preseason form and help Arsenal. He has appeared for Arsenal eight times this season and will look to add to his 155 overall appearances for the team.

“I’m so happy; I love this club and our supporters so much, and I’ll give everything to help us be the best we can be, every day I’m here.” the midfielder said.

