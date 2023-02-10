Breakdown Of How Cristiano Ronaldo Scored 503 League Goals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo netted four goals against Al-Wehda to reach 503 league goals in his career. The 38 year old was arguably the best player on the pitch during the match and he’s expected to help Al-Nassr win the Saudi Pro League this season. Ronaldo has now scored 503 league goals for five clubs in five different top-flight leagues.He netted three league goals during his playing career at Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese forward netted 311 goals in the Laliga from 2009-2018. Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 and he helped the Los blancos win several titles including 4 UEFA Champions league titles. He’s often regarded as the greatest player of all time to have played for Real madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo is the second highest goalscorer of all time in the Laliga with 311 goals.

Ronaldo netted 103 goals in the premier league during his time at Manchester United. He joined the Red devils in 2003 from Sporting Lisbon and won three premier league titles under Sir Alex Ferguson before leaving in 2009. The Portuguese forward rejoined Manchester United in 2021 and was forced to part ways with the club after struggling to perform well under Ten Hag.

Ronaldo netted 81 league goals in Serie A and has netted 5 league goals for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He’s expected to score more league goals for the Saudi Arabian side before the end of this season.

Malikings (

)