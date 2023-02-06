This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane is currently among the best strikers in the premier league. He has been highly impressive in performance since joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane is currently the highest goalscorer of all time in the clubs’s history with 267 goals. He netted the only goal of the match as Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester City 1-0 in the premier league.

Pep Guardiola’s side are still struggling to remain consistent in performance and they have continued to drop points in the premier league. The Gunners lost to Everton in their last match and City’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur seems to be a good thing for Arsenal. Harry Kane goal against Manchester City has helped Arsenal keep their premier league title hopes alive.

Here is the breakdown of Harry Kane’s career goals for Tottenham Hotspur

Kane netted 50 headed goals, 50 left-footed goals, 166 right-footed goals, 39 penalty goals, 1 free-kick goal and 1 goal with shoulder.

Harry Kane has netted 200 premier league goals for Tottenham Hotspur, 15 goals in the FA Cup, 7 goals in the EFL Cup, 21 goals in the UEFA Champions league, 18 goals in the Europa League, 6 goals in the Europa Conference League.

Malikings (

)