Break down of Haaland’s career goals scored for both clubs and country

The Norway international has been scoring for fun throughout his career, but just how many times in total has he found the net?

Erling Haaland scoring, death, and taxes. life’s three certainties.

The attacker for Manchester City has been scoring goals like nobody’s business since moving to the Premier League, but the 2022–23 season is by no means the first time he’s garnered attention for his deadly finishing.

At Borussia Dortmund, he performed it. In Red Bull Salzburg, he performed it. It was done in Molde. And he carried it out while he was a member of the Bryne youth academy.

His performances for the national team at both the junior and senior levels haven’t even been brought up yet.

At the Under-20 World Cup in 2019, does anyone still remember when he scored nine goals in one game?

We all believe that this man is a phenomenon who will undoubtedly smash many goalscoring records in the years to come.

But how many goals has he actually scored so far?

Let’s look at it.

How many goals does Erling Haaland have for Manchester City this season?

Haaland’s big-money transfer from Borussia Dortmund suggests that he didn’t require much time to get used to his new surroundings.

In the Community Shield match against Liverpool, he came up empty in his professional debut, but he swiftly proved his mettle in his first Premier League game by scoring twice against West Ham.

He swiftly followed that up with hat-tricks against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester United before the middle of October, just to make sure his detractors would have no ammunition at all.

How many goals did Haaland get for Borussia Dortmund

After impressing at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, many expected Haaland to transfer to RB Leipzig. However, he decided to move to Dortmund because he believed he would have a better chance of seeing regular first-team action there.

It’s safe to say that was a choice he won’t look back on with regret.

A hat-trick on his debut was the perfect way to introduce himself to the Bundesliga and Haaland was unstoppable at times during his spell with Borussia Dortmund.

He ended up finding the net an impressive 86 times during 89 appearances in all competitions.

Haaland’s Red Bull Salzburg record

His time in Salzburg was definitely brief but sweet.

Haaland initially joined the group in January 2019 and later left it once more. But not before scoring a boatload of goals.

He got out to a poor start, scoring just once in his first half-season, but in the first half of the 2019–20 season, he really came into his own.

In the Austrian top division, he added another 16 goals while scoring eight in six games during the Champions League group stage. During this scoring spree, he also scored hat-tricks against Gent, Wolfsberger (twice), Hartberg, and Parndorf.

Haaland’s stats for Molde and Bryne

HAALAND AT MOLDE

By the standards of Haaland, his first season at the Norwegian powerhouse was quiet, but his second season at Molde already showed signs of his enormous potential as he hit double figures and then some.

Particularly, his quadruple win over Brann in September 2018 drew the attention of fans of the sport all over the world.

HAALAND AT BRYNE

The boy wonder of Norwegian football had been scoring goals for fun at the youth level and for Bryne 2, but he initially found life at the senior level to be somewhat challenging.

He nevertheless accomplished enough to persuade Molde of his potential and secure a transfer to a bigger club.

Haaland goals for Norway

We’ve already spoken about Haaland’s nine goals at the U-20 World Cup, but his performance at the senior level has been equally impressive.

He failed to score in his first two senior team outings in 2019, but he finally found his groove the following season, scoring twice against Northern Ireland and tallying a hat trick against Romania.

He continued to increase his total with a hat-trick against Gibraltar in 2021 and two doubles against Sweden the following year.

It seems only a matter of time before he surpasses Jorgen Juve, who now holds the record with 33 goals in 45 games, as Norway’s all-time leading goal scorer.

Haaland goals in total by club + country

The majority of Haaland’s goals to date have come for Borussia Dortmund during his two and a half years with the Bundesliga powerhouse, but if he decides to stay at the Etihad Stadium for an additional two to three seasons after 2022–2023, it seems inevitable that he will surpass that total at Manchester City.

If Norway continues to suffer throughout qualification campaigns, the striker may not have many opportunities to demonstrate his talent at important tournaments, but it won’t stop him from scoring goals while playing for his nation.

It’s too soon to say if that will be sufficient to compete with all-time greats like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the international stage, though.

