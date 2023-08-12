BRE vs TOT: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Tottenham Hotspur begin the new Premier League season with a trip to Brentford on Sunday, overshadowed by the probable departure of their vice captain and leading goalscorer Harry Kane.

As the start of a post-Kane era looms for the Lilywhites, a Spurs team under new management will face London rivals who will be without their own star striker until the beginning of next year.

Despite a free-scoring pre-season that promised exciting times ahead under new coach Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham are set to begin the 2023–24 season with a shadow over them due to Harry Kane’s impending departure for Bayern Munich.

Spurs are approaching their first Premier League match with a familiar sense of disarray, as their record-breaking striker has chosen to trade in additional personal achievements for the potential of lifting trophies in the Bundesliga and beyond.

Kane’s late exit fits into a larger picture of several seasons of drift, culminating in a poor eighth-place result last season and a meek elimination from the Champions League.

Postecoglou, on the other hand, brings a winning mindset to the club after wins in Japan and Scotland, and the ex-Australian manager has added James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario, and Dutch defender Mick van de Ven to his squad for the coming months.

Brentford, in sharp contrast to their opponents, have only won their opening league game in two of the last 11 seasons, yet they have not been beaten in either of their two Premier League openings to date, surprising Arsenal in 2021 and drawing 2-2 with Leicester City last year.

The Bees, who finished just one point and one position behind Spurs in the Premier League pecking order last season, stormed to the finish line this spring, winning five of their final six games, including three in a row.

They haven’t won four straight top-flight games since 1939, but they can do so on Sunday, and their recent record in London derbies suggests it’s conceivable.

Thomas Frank’s side may be confident of improving their dreadful head-to-head record against Tottenham, having gone unbeaten in their last nine Premier League matches in the capital while winning four in a row.

KICKOFF TIME: Tottenham Hotspur versus Brentford match will go down on Sunday at 2PM Nigerian time.

