BRE vs LIL: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Brentford, who have gone winless in their four pre-season friendly games so far, will have one more chance at summer glory on Saturday when they meet French powerhouse Lille at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees’ most recent match concluded in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Aston Villa in the United States, while Les Dogues’ winning streak ended with a 2-1 loss to Empoli.

Brentford, one of six English Premier League sides allowed to take part in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series, cannot wait to put their transatlantic journey behind them after Thomas Frank’s side ended dead last with no wins.

Brentford were held to a 1-1 draw with Boreham Wood prior to their trip to the United States, and they are on the verge of going through pre-season without a single win, which could be a worrying sign as they continue to work around Ivan Toney’s lengthy suspension.

Frank’s squad, on the other hand, will not suffer from travel fatigue in the coming weeks, as their first three Premier League games are all against London-based clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, and Fulham.

While Brentford have yet to win a pre-season game, Paulo Fonseca’s Lille went into their match against Empoli last weekend with a winning mentality, having won all three of their summer exhibition games on home soil.

Lille began their friendly campaign with a 3-1 victory over Dunkerque before thrashing Cercle Brugge 7-2 on July 22 (where Jonathan David scored four goals) before facing Le Havre and retaining their unblemished record with a 3-2 victory.

However, Lille’s luck ran out in a 2-1 defeat to Empoli last weekend, with Roberto Piccoli and Francesco Caputo cancelling out Remy Cabella’s goal, and Fonseca’s side will soon find out their Europa Conference League playoff round opponents before returning to Ligue 1 action against Nice on August 11.

KICKOFF TIME: Brentford versus Lille match will go down on Saturday at 4PM Nigerian time.

