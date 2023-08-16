BRE vs BAY: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Bayern Munich is set to commence their Bundesliga journey against Werder Bremen this Friday, taking the first step towards a potential 12th consecutive title.

After a disheartening defeat in the DFL-Supercup, Bayern is determined to prove themselves at Weserstadion, where they’ve clinched victory in their past 14 visits. Werder Bremen, however, had the lowest home points in the league last season.

Bayern Munich returned to competitive action last week, with RB Leipzig as their opponents in the DFL-Supercup, after a pre-season campaign that began with a 27-0 triumph and included a fast trip to Japan and Singapore.

In the opening event of Germany’s football season, Thomas Tuchel’s squad was overpowered 3-0 by the DFB-Pokal winners. Notably, Harry Kane made his debut as a second-half substitute shortly after being acquired from Tottenham Hotspur.

Bayern Munich has remained undefeated against Werder Bremen in 31 competitive matches, emerging victorious in 27 of them and amassing a century of goals. The last time Die Roten faced defeat in this matchup was in September 2008.

Furthermore, Tuchel, who narrowly guided Bayern to the title on the final day of the previous season, has secured triumph in his last nine encounters against Werder. This remarkable streak dates back to 2013.

Despite a slight dip in performance, Bayern retained their status as Germany’s top away team last season, collecting 33 points while surpassing Tuchel’s former club Borussia Dortmund to claim the title. On the other hand, Werder Bremen suffered 10 defeats on their home turf.

Werder Bremen has struggled to secure victory in the initial game of their past eight Bundesliga seasons. Moreover, they’ve endured more defeats against Bayern Munich than any other team, with the tally reaching 60 and counting.

Die Grun-Weissen faced a 2-1 defeat against the Bavarians at home towards the end of the previous season, concluding their first season back in the top tier at the 13th spot.

Ole Werner’s contingent narrowly evaded the relegation playoff position in the 2022–23 season, managing just one win in their last 12 Bundesliga matches and suffering eight losses.

The kickoff for the Bayern Munich versus Werder Bremen match is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 PM Nigerian time.

