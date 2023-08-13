BRE 2-2 TOT: Match Review And EPL Table As Spurs Share The Spoils With The Bees

Tottenham Hotspur failed to register a victory in their first game of the new English Premier League season on Sunday, as they forced their hosts Brentford to a dramatic 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Spurs entered the Premier League opener off the back of their disappointing 4-2 loss to Barcelona in their last outing, and they were looking for a victory over Brentford on Sunday to begin the new campaign on a promising note.

Tottenham Hotspur had a solid start to the game as they registered the first goal of the encounter in the 11th minute when Christian Romero scored a stunning header to give his team their well-deserved lead. However, the hosts leveled the game in the 26th minute when Bryan Mbeumo scored from the spot kick before Yaone Wissa gave the hosts the lead in the 36th minute with a left-footed effort that takes a deflection into the back of the net.

With just moments left before halftime, Tottenham Hotspur got back into the game thanks to Emerson Royal’s right-footed effort that defeated Brentford’s goalkeeper. The second half of the fascinating encounter failed to produce a goal as both teams shared the spoils on Sunday afternoon in London.

Check out the latest English Premier League Table below:

