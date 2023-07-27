BRE 0-2 BHA: De Zerbi’s Comment On Caicedo That Should Excite Chelsea Fans As Negotiations Continue

Following the Seagull’s impressive 2-0 win over Brentford yesterday night, manager Roberto De Zerbi has provided an update about midfielder, Moisés Caicedo amid the player’s transfer saga this summer.

The Italian boss gave the Ecuadorian 30 minutes of action against their London opponents at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and he was at his usual best.

Caicedo who is heavily linked with Chelsea and said to be keen to make the move did not look disinterested in Brighton’s game and that was very impressive to see.

In De Zerbi’s comment about the midfielder, he revealed something that I think Chelsea fans should be happy to hear. He said Caicedo does not need to much time to reach his best level. had this to say about the player:

Roberto De Zerbi on Moises Caicedo. “There is no news about him. He is still a Brighton player. And in my head he is in our squad this year. He started to work in pre-season later than the other players but Moises doesn’t need too much time to reach his best.”

With Chelsea still locked in negotiations with Brighton over the player, and the new season fast approaching, there are some who worry if a deal is eventually agreed and Caicedo moves to Stamford Bridge, he would have missed all of the blues’ pre-season matches, thus will be needing plenty of time to reach his best level.

But from the words of De Zerbi and watching how the player performed in the few minutes he was given yesterday, there is absolutely no doubt it will take him little or no time to give Chelsea his best, if he ends up there this summer.

