Bournemouth vs Hibernian: 3 Good Players That Bournemouth Should Use Against Hibernian

Bournemouth, one of the big team in Europe and in the Premier League will face Hibernian in a pre-season game on July 13 in Marbella Football Centre. Bournemouth will want to win the game in hand with Hibernian and they are some good players that Bournemouth should use.

Below are the three good players that Bournemouth should use against Hibernian:

1. Adam Smith

Adam Smith, the Bournemouth defender would be a better option in the defense position and will help Bournemouth that will play against Hibernian. Adam Smith will Bournemouth defend and provide the team with crosses and assists.

2. Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke, the Bournemouth player would be a great option in the Striking position and Solanke will help will team face Hibernian. Solanke who is a good at scoring goals and can also create chances that will help his team.

3. James Hill

James Hill, the Bournemouth defender would be very great the defensive position and will help his team control the team and will help in providing assists that will help Bournemouth face Hibernian.

What is your opinion about this article? Write it down in the comments section.

Josephupdates12 (

)