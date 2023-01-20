Bournemouth sign Burkina Faso international Dango Ouattara

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dango Ouattara, a highly regarded winger from Lorient, has officially signed with Bournemouth on a five-and-a-half-year deal. In 18 appearances for Lorient this season, 20-year-old Ouattara has excelled in Ligue 1, scoring six goals and dishing out as many assists.

The Burkina Faso national team player had been linked with teams like Everton and Leicester City, but the Reds fought over their Premier League rivals to sign him in a move reportedly worth around £20 million (€22.9 million). With eight losses in their previous nine league games, Bournemouth is just a point and a spot above the bottom three and will be hoping Ouattara will help them climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

“We are thrilled to gain the services of Dango, a bright and sought-after player with a great deal of potential,” stated Neill Blake, chief executive of Bournemouth. He meets the description of the young, ambitious, eager, and hard-working player this club is hoping to sign, according to our long-term monitoring of him.

