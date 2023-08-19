BOU vs LIV: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

When Liverpool faces Bournemouth this Saturday afternoon, they aim to secure their first victory of the season. The previous Anfield encounter last year may hint at a challenging day for Bournemouth, as they were defeated 9-0, matching a Premier League record for the largest loss.

In the current season’s opening matches, Liverpool drew 1-1 against Chelsea, while Bournemouth had a similar result against West Ham United. Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth’s new manager, will experience his first visit to Anfield as a Premier League coach, hoping for a surprising upset. Although Liverpool’s dominance on Merseyside has waned, Iraola sees a chance for the Cherries to make an unexpected impact.

Thiago Alcantara has returned to Liverpool’s training, but his involvement against Bournemouth is doubtful. Given his injury history and prolonged absence, Jurgen Klopp is cautious about rushing him back into the team. Similarly, Stefan Bajcetic, who has resumed training, is unlikely to be risked against Bournemouth. Conor Bradley is still sidelined, and Curtis Jones’ availability is uncertain due to an ankle issue.

Although Liverpool is favored to win against Bournemouth, the Cherries present an unfamiliar challenge under new manager Iraola. Known as “the master of organised chaos,” the Spaniard’s tactics add intrigue to the match. Despite scoring many preseason goals, Liverpool also conceded frequently. Their defensive vulnerability was evident against Chelsea on the opening day, which Bournemouth could potentially exploit due to Liverpool’s lack of a solid defensive presence.

While Liverpool’s superior quality should give them an advantage, Bournemouth might prove to be a tougher opponent than anticipated. The kickoff time for the Liverpool versus Bournemouth match is set for 3 PM Nigerian time today

