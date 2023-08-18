BOU vs LIV: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Liverpool will play Bournemouth on Saturday, with both teams looking for their first Premier League victory of the season. Bournemouth enter the game 10th in the table, two places ahead of Liverpool.

Liverpool started the season with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea. They’ll be hoping to cling on for a win here to avoid being passed by the leading pack. Jurgen Klopp’s men have won seven of the last eight meetings with Bournemouth. Liverpool hammered Bournemouth 9-0 in a comparable encounter last season during this strong run.

Since the end of last season, the Reds have struggled. They have only won three of their last eight games. On the plus side, they have proved difficult to beat and have only lost once.

Bournemouth exacted some retaliation against Liverpool in their second league meeting last season. They won 1-0 at home and will be hoping for a similar result as they look to get back on track.

Andoni Iraola’s men drew 1-1 with West Ham at home in their season opener. To secure the point, Dominik Solanke scored eight minutes from time. The Cherries are currently unbeaten in their previous two games after a 2-0 victory against Lorient in pre-season.

Bournemouth had been on a roll prior to that victory, having lost six of their previous seven games. Four of those defeats occurred in consecutive league matches to end the season.

KICKOFF TIME: Bournemouth versus Liverpool match will go down on Saturday at 3PM Nigerian time.

