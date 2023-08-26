SPORT

BOU 0-2 TOT: Match Review And EPL Table As Spurs Maintain Their Strong Start To The New Campaign

Tottenham Hotspur maintained their solid start to the new English Premier League with a comprehensive 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon at Vitality Stadium.

The Londoners entered the contest off the back of their famous 2-0 win over Manchester United in their previous English Premier League game, and they were looking for another victory over Bournemouth on Saturday to make it two out of two in the new campaign.

The visitors had a promising start to the clash as they went ahead just 17 minutes on the clock when James Maddison’s left-footed effort defeated the Bournemouth goalkeeper to give his team their well-deserved lead. As the host failed to grab a comeback goal, the North Londoners doubled their advantage in the 63rd minute when Dejan Kulusevski registered the last goal of the game. The Swedish left-footed strike sealed the victory for Tottenham Hotspur as they recorded their second straight victory in the new Premier League season.

Check out the latest English Premier League Table below:

