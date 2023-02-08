Both Man City And Liverpool Are Struggling This Season Despite Dominating EPL In The Last 5 Years

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Coming into the Premier league for the first time in his managerial career at the beginning of this season, one of the important questions that Erik Ten Hag had to answer was how he was going to deal with the dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Red Devils and the Citizens have enjoyed an unreal dominance in the Premier league in the last 5 seasons with other clubs playing backseat.

Erik Ten Hag was coming to rebuild Manchester United and possibly help the Red Devils to win the Premier league title. Clearly, he’ll have to deal with Manchester City and Liverpool.

When he was asked about it at the beginning of this season, Erik Ten Hag wasn’t fazed about it as he believes that the empire that Liverpool and Manchester City have built over the years will eventually crumble.

According to ESPN UK, Erik Ten Hag said: “In this moment, I admire both Manchester City and Liverpool. They play fantastic Football, but you can always see that an era can come to and end.”

This season, Liverpool are currently in the middle of the table on the Premier league. Their Signings Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are both struggling. Losing Sadio Mane last summer to Bayern Munich hasn’t helped too.

The club is also struggling with injury as some of their Top Players including Virgil Van Dijk, out on long term. For Manchester City, they are currently facing a charge that could eventually cost them their previous Premier League titles or get them relegated from the Premier league.

AminullahiMuritala (

)