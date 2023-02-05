Both Chelsea And Arsenal Have Hijacked Players Wanted By Each Other In The Last 2 Transfer Windows

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Fans made a big deal out of the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix to Stamford Bridge in just concluded Winter transfer window.

Apart from the fact that the two Stars were rated as great Signings for Chelsea, the Fans of the West London club also found joy in how the deals went down as Chelsea hijacked both Players from Arsenal.

Arsenal and Shakhtar Donestk have been going back and forth last winter over the transfer of Mykhaylo Mudryk. Arsenal was reportedly close to matching Shakhtar Donestk’s asking price before Chelsea went in and snatched the Ukrainian Winger.

Before the signing and unveiling of Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea had already signed Joao Felix, who was reportedly Arsenal’s backup plan in case the Gunners eventually lost Mykhaylo Mudryk.

While Chelsea was able to get Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix ahead of Arsenal this winter, Arsenal have already one-upped Chelsea in the summer.

It is worthy of note that Chelsea made efforts to get Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City last summer as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku but, the Brazilian National ignored Chelsea and joined Arsenal instead.

AminullahiMuritala (

)