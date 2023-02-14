Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Previews

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund will face off against Chelsea in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie. The stage is set for an exciting game between two quality teams, and fans could be in for a hard-fought battle at the Westfalenstadion.

Borussia Dortmund comes into the game with six straight wins in all competitions and will welcome back Karim Adeyemi into the squad after he missed the last two games due to suspension. However, Youssoufa Moukoko will miss the game due to injury, along with Marius Wolf, Julien Duranville, and Mateu Morey. As a result, Sebastien Haller will likely start in attack.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is dealing with several injury problems, including former Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, and Armando Broja. In addition, Raheem Sterling, Mateo Kovacic, Wesley Fofana, and Denis Zakaria are all doubts ahead of the game. Former BVB striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left out of Chelsea’s squad for the Champions League knockout rounds, while new signings Enzo Fernández, Mykhailo Mudryk, and João Félix are likely to start.

The probable starting lineups for Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea are expected to be as follows:

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel – Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro – Can, Bellingham, Reus – Brandt, Adeyemi – Haller

Chelsea: Kepa – James, Koulibaly, Silva, Chilwell – Loftus-Cheek, Fernández – Ziyech, Félix, Mudryk – Havertz

Overall, the game promises to be an exciting match between two high-quality teams, and fans will be eagerly anticipating the outcome.

