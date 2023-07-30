SPORT

BOR vs MUN: Match Prediction Preview And Kickoff Time

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read

Manchester United’s warm-up tour of the United States concludes on Monday with a friendly against Borussia Dortmund.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils have had a successful summer so far, beating Leeds, Lyon, and Arsenal, losing to Wrexham and losing 2-0 to Real Madrid.

Manchester United will face Borussia Dortmund, who finished second in the Bundesliga last season behind Bayern Munich.

The club’s newest goalkeeper, Andre Onana, made his debut in a defeat to Real Madrid. After impressing in the pre-season games, young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is out injured.

Veteran defender Jonny Evans remains on staff alongside Joe Hugill and Ten Hag admitted the squad is in desperate need of reinforcements following Fred’s departure and Anthony Elanga’s move to Nottingham Forest.

United’s first-team friendlies have been surprisingly uneventful, apart from a win at Arsenal that sparked criticism of the Gunners’ over-aggression.

Dortmund beat Westfalia Rhynern and San Diego Loyal as well as other German sides, but Manchester United will easily face their toughest test of the summer so far.

Kick-off time: The match between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund is at 02:00 Nigeria time on Monday.

Entertainment/Facts (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 hours ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

MNU 2-3 BVB: 4 players Man United should drop if they want to return to winning ways in pre-season

4 mins ago

Video: 2023 WWC: Ireland Can’t Stop Super Falcons -Lawal

15 mins ago

MUN 2-3 DOR: Why Onana should not have screamed at Maguire In the second-half

18 mins ago

MNU 2-3 BVB: Three Worst Players In Man Utd Loss Against Borussia Dortmund

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button