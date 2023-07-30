BOR vs MUN: Match Prediction Preview And Kickoff Time

Manchester United’s warm-up tour of the United States concludes on Monday with a friendly against Borussia Dortmund.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils have had a successful summer so far, beating Leeds, Lyon, and Arsenal, losing to Wrexham and losing 2-0 to Real Madrid.

Manchester United will face Borussia Dortmund, who finished second in the Bundesliga last season behind Bayern Munich.

The club’s newest goalkeeper, Andre Onana, made his debut in a defeat to Real Madrid. After impressing in the pre-season games, young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is out injured.

Veteran defender Jonny Evans remains on staff alongside Joe Hugill and Ten Hag admitted the squad is in desperate need of reinforcements following Fred’s departure and Anthony Elanga’s move to Nottingham Forest.

United’s first-team friendlies have been surprisingly uneventful, apart from a win at Arsenal that sparked criticism of the Gunners’ over-aggression.

Dortmund beat Westfalia Rhynern and San Diego Loyal as well as other German sides, but Manchester United will easily face their toughest test of the summer so far.

Kick-off time: The match between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund is at 02:00 Nigeria time on Monday.

