BOR vs CHE: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Mauricio Pochettino’s new team won the Premier League Summer Series, defeating Brighton and Fulham on either side of a 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Borussia Dortmund has also beaten Premier League opposition in pre-season, defeating a sloppy Manchester United 3-2 on Monday.

Chelsea had three players compete in the under-21 European Championships this summer, but only Levi Colwill returned totally fit. The centre-back, who has a new long-term deal, won the tournament with England alongside Noni Madueke, but the winger is yet to play in pre-season owing to a hamstring problem.

Wesley Fofana and Armando Broja are still out, while Benoit Badiashile is expected to return from a hamstring injury in late August.

In this year’s preseason friendlies, neither club has been defeated. Dortmund achieved an excellent outcome against United despite conceding countless chances.

Chelsea, who have two new additions in the form of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson who have quickly adapted, are in a position to exploit Dortmund’s defensive flaws.

Chelsea may be the only team to retain their unblemished record in what could be another fascinating match.

KICKOFF TIME: Borussia Dortmund versus Chelsea match will go down on Thursday at 1:30AM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)