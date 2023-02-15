BOR VS CHE: How Chelsea Fans’ Unnecessary Support For Tuchel Is A Disrespect To Graham Potter

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea will be in action in the UEFA Champions League today when they travel to face German Giants Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in what promises to be an entertaining encounter. Obviously, the Blues will want to maintain their winning run in this competition by grabbing an important win away from home against Borussia Dortmund. The same thing goes for Borussia Dortmund who will be looking forward to bagging a victory against the Blues.

Well, a few minutes before the start of the game, Chelsea fans at the Borussia Dortmund’s Stadium unveiled a big banner in support of Thomas Tuchel who was sacked from the club early this season. It was clearly written in the banner “We Love Tuchel” as they showed their support for Chelsea’s former Manager.

I believe this gesture from Chelsea fans is a disrespect to Graham Potter who is still the head coach at the club. Supporting Thomas Tuchel now only means they are fed up with Graham Potter’s present management of the team. The English Manager is presently being disrespected by the Chelsea fans which call for his immediate Improvement of the team’s performance.

